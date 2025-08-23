Baricuatro launches first CPAC center

MALNUTRITION, elderly health care, and support for retired workers were among the first concerns brought directly to the Provincial Capitol through the newly launched Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC).

The CPAC opened its pilot hub in the town of Balamban on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

The center, located within the premises of Balamban Municipal Hall, was inaugurated by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, joined by Balamban Mayor Amos Cabahug, Provincial Administrator Joseph “Ace” Durano, and 3rd District Rep. Lorenz Lagon.

Residents and local sectors wasted no time raising their pressing issues. Nutrition scholars reported that malnutrition remains high in Balamban, while senior citizens urged for monthly medical checkups to ease their health burden.

In response, Baricuatro assured that there will be a provincial nutrition council that will focus on food security. She also announced that the Provincial Government is making plans and programs for senior citizens.

Baricuatro said the CPAC would serve as the province’s “connecting office” to address community concerns faster.

“With the CPAC, we will not wait for the people to reach out to us. We must be the first to extend a hand,” she said, adding that barangay empowerment is key to empowering Cebu.

To support grassroots initiatives, she also announced that each of Cebu’s 1,066 barangays will receive P200,000 in financial assistance plus P50,000 for socio-cultural activities, subject to proper liquidation.

CPAC executive officer Ruben Licera said the center simplifies how residents access Capitol’s services.

He explained that the CPAC will not replace LGU services but complement them, making provincial programs more accessible even in far-flung barangays.

The Balamban CPAC will serve as a hub for the entire 3rd District, covering Toledo City, Asturias, Aloguinsan, Barili, Pinamungajan, and Tuburan.

Capitol is eyeing five to seven more CPACs across Cebu by the end of 2025, with possible sites in Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

Each CPAC will have an area head and staff handling compliance and people’s organization desks. The centers will also function as satellite offices for the governor.

The creation of CPAC was part of the first 12 executive orders signed by Baricuatro on her first day in office last July 1. / JPS