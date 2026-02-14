Cebu

Baricuatro leads Valentine’s seminar

LOVE IN THE AIR. Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro with husband Dr. Brian To during Saturday’s Valentine’s Day seminar at the Capitol. / CONTRIBUTED
GOVERNOR Pamela Baricuatro delivered a message of acceptance during a Valentine’s Day seminar titled “Like Love Lust”: The Psychology of Affection,” held at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Feb. 14, 2026.

The event, organized by Dr. Brian To, the governor’s husband, focused on emotional awareness and responsible expressions of affection. The discussion aimed to help participants navigate the psychological differences between like, love, and lust in human behavior.

“Every person deserves to feel seen, valued, and accepted,” Baricuatro said during her address.

The atmosphere turned festive as Baricuatro and To shared a dance with the attendees, who included Capitol staff and local community members. Participants praised the initiative, noting the value of open dialogue regarding personal values and relationships in modern society.

The seminar concluded with a call for continued emotional literacy and community support programs within the province.

Florie Therese L. Pasayloon / Abellana National School

