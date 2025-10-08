Baricuatro marks first 100 days

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro marked her first 100 days in office by highlighting the reforms and initiatives her administration has implemented to improve governance, strengthen transparency, and enhance disaster response across the province.

Baricuatro said in her Facebook post on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, that her administration’s accomplishments include:

Streamlining frontline services in the Capitol to ensure faster response to health, social welfare, and disaster-related needs.

Implementing oversight and performance measures to promote transparency and protect public funds.

Expanding support for farmers, fisherfolk, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Investing in infrastructure and digital connectivity to boost education, healthcare, and local commerce.

Strengthening social safety nets and expanding community-based health initiatives for vulnerable sectors.

Promoting a culture of accountability, teamwork, and people-first leadership among Capitol employees.

Improving the province’s readiness and coordination in disaster response, as demonstrated during the northern Cebu earthquake.