No ill feelings: Governor Baricuatro and DSWD 7 director move past legal dispute

EIGHT months after a legal complaint against her was dropped, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro says she has no hard feelings toward Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 Director Shalaine Lucero. The governor recently visited the Cebu Food Bank, signaling a focus on public service rather than past conflicts.

A focus on forgiveness

While visiting the SimplyShare Foundation Inc. (SSFI) facility in Mandaue City on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Baricuatro addressed her current relationship with the director who once sued her.

"We’re okay," Baricuatro told the media. "The RD (regional director) is the one who sued me. I can feel that at times she may have felt some embarrassment, but it’s okay. Let bygones be bygones — we have the same goal. She wants to help, and we also want to help."

Elisse Nicole Catalan, the executive director of SSFI, echoed this sentiment. She noted that they have maintained a professional working relationship with Lucero in places like Bogo City, choosing to focus on their duties rather than the old case.

Why the case was dismissed

The dispute began when Lucero filed a complaint alleging that the foundation was illegally asking for donations online without the proper permits. However, the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the case on July 24, 2025.

Prosecutors found no clear evidence to convict Baricuatro or Catalan. They ruled that the social media screenshots provided as evidence didn't meet legal standards. More importantly, they found that:

• No Criminal Intent: The foundation was collecting donations in good faith to feed hungry children and help disaster victims.

• Missing Notices: The DSWD failed to follow its own rules, which require sending three warning notices before filing a lawsuit.

• Prior Approval: The DSWD had actually praised the foundation’s work in the past and granted them a license to operate until 2028.

The prosecution concluded that even if there were paperwork mistakes, the government should help charities correct them rather than treat them like criminals.

Helping the community

The Cebu Food Bank, which started as a small home project in 2015, has grown into a major operation. It is currently one of only two food banks in the Philippines, working with international networks to source surplus food for those in need.

By putting the legal battle behind them, the leaders involved are ensuring that the focus remains on fighting hunger. As other organizations like the Angat Buhay Foundation look to start similar programs, the success and stability of the Cebu Food Bank remain a vital part of the region's support system for vulnerable families. / CDF