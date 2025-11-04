Baricuatro okays P11.9-B dev’t fund

THE Cebu Provincial Development Council (PDC), chaired by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, has approved its P11.9-billion Annual Investment Program (AIP) for 2026 during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

The proposed AIP will be forwarded to the Provincial Board (PB) for final review and approval, a post on Capitol’s official Facebook page said.

Of the total amount, P2 billion is allocated for Development Fund Projects and Activities, while P9.9 billion is earmarked for other projects and activities.

Under the development fund, the Provincial Capitol plans to implement the following programs: P679 million for hospital and health facility construction and upgrades, including medical and operational equipment; P611.5 million for road, bridge, and street lighting projects; P25 million for the Water Supply System Development Program; P146.5 million for the Food Security and Environmental Program; P141.5 million for the construction and improvement of government buildings; and P41.5 million for the Digitalization and ICT Program.

Meanwhile, P9.9 billion under Other Projects and Activities will fund key initiatives such as P2.9 billion for the operation of provincial hospitals, P1.2 billion for Provincial Health Office programs, P464.3 million for social welfare programs, P49.3 million for bus terminal operations, P30.7 million for waterworks operations, P391 million for disaster risk reduction and management programs, P150 million for the Cebu Province Grants Intended for Tertiary Students (CP-GIFTS) scholarship program, and P10 million for the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Commission.

Baricuatro said the 2026 AIP underscores her administration’s commitment to realistic budgeting and inclusive growth, ensuring that infrastructure, healthcare, and social services reach all Cebuanos.

In a SunStar Cebu report on Sunday, Nov. 2, PB Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, chairman of the committee on budget, appropriations and finance, confirmed that the PB has yet to receive Capitol’s proposed 2026 budget — more than two weeks after the Oct. 16 deadline set by the Local Government Code.

Martinez said the delay could compress the time needed for the PB to hold deliberations, committee hearings and multiple readings before the budget can be enacted. / CDF