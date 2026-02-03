Baricuatro on trade, health mission to China

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is leading a 10-member delegation on a trade and health mission to Fujian, China, from Feb. 4-6, 2026.

The three-day visit aims to study the potential integration of Chinese alternative medicine into Cebu’s healthcare system and to assess advanced waste-to-energy (WTE) technologies.

The mission follows an invitation from Fujian officials and discussions with the Chinese ambassador regarding modern waste solutions.

In an interview on Monday, Feb. 2, Baricuatro said the visit aims to assess whether Chinese alternative medicine and its WTE technology can be adopted to benefit public healthcare and solid waste management in

the province.

“Primarily, it’s a trade and health mission,” Baricuatro said.

“We were invited, and representatives from Fujian province came here to explain their traditional medicine. I don’t know if they are promoting it, but they shared with us about Chinese medicine, so we are also reciprocating,”

she added.

She said the visit is not an exposition and will involve only a small delegation.

Baricuatro said Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian shared information on China’s latest WTE technology during a courtesy visit to Cebu officials last

Jan. 26.

“He shared with me that they have the latest technology and it’s worth looking into,” Baricuatro said.

/ CDF