Baricuatro opens Capitol for ICI office

GOVERNOR Pamela Baricuatro offered the Cebu Provincial Capitol as a temporary office for the newly created Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

The offer was made on Friday, September 12, 2025, a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the executive order creating the commission.

“I stand against corruption with unwavering resolve. I will join every legitimate effort to root it out, but I insist on peaceful, lawful means,” read a portion of Baricuatro’s post.

The ICI is a fact-finding body tasked with investigating corruption and irregularities in government flood control projects.

Support for anti-corruption drive

Baricuatro’s offer was posted on her personal Facebook account.

It came as part of a larger statement where she expressed support for the National Government’s anti-corruption drive.

Baricuatro, who identifies herself as an anti-corruption advocate, believes in a government that is "clean, open, and just."

In her statement, the governor affirmed her willingness to join "every legitimate effort to root out" corruption.

She also appealed for peaceful protests, discouraging violence and the destruction of property.

"Our province deserves dignity, safety, and the rule of law," she said.

New commission's mandate

Marcos signed Executive Order 94 to create the ICI to address mounting public concerns over corruption in public works.

The commission is mandated to investigate the misuse of funds in flood control and related projects over the last decade.

It can conduct hearings, issue subpoenas for witnesses and documents, and recommend the filing of criminal, civil, or administrative cases.

The commission is also tasked with gathering evidence and intelligence reports.

It is required to submit monthly reports to the Office of the President to ensure transparency.

The ICI will remain in operation until its mandate is accomplished.

The President also said that the "Sumbong sa Pangulo" website has logged more than 12,000 complaints against flood control projects in less than a month. (CDF)