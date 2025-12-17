Baricuatro opposes EV taxi rollout

THE planned deployment of 600 electric vehicle (EV) taxi units in Cebu City and other parts of Central Visayas has been questioned and opposed by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, citing lapses in the regulatory process that allowed the rollout.

Baricuatro opposed the provisional authority (PA) issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) that allows Green & Smart Mobility to deploy the EV taxi units in Cebu City and other areas in Central Visayas. She raised concerns over licensing, possible displacement of existing operators, and traffic impact.

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page Wednesday, December 17, 2025, Baricuatro said her objection is not against EV technology but against the regulatory process used to allow the units to operate.

“The core problem lies with the license to operate,” the governor wrote, warning that issuing operator licenses under provisional authority risks displacing existing taxi operators who have complied with franchising rules and paid the required fees.

She questioned why Green & Smart Mobility (GSM) was granted an operator role, saying the company could instead function as a supplier or fleet partner rather than as a licensed operator responsible for labor standards, safety, data reporting, and route planning.

GSM is a mobile-based transport provider where passengers can hail or book EV taxi units through a mobile application.

LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto, in a separate phone interview Wednesday, told SunStar Cebu that the proposal does not involve a conversion of franchise classification but is an expansion of the taxi fleet.

He acknowledged, however, that the move effectively creates additional taxi slots.

“This is not a conversion of old taxis. This is not a conversion from another denomination of taxi,” Montealto said, adding that the units involved are fully electric vehicles.

He said a memorandum circular from the LTFRB central office will determine whether the provisional authority will be granted following compliance checks and a public hearing.

Montealto noted that the proposal aligns with the government’s push for fuel efficiency and reduced pollution, adding that existing taxi operators are also allowed to substitute their units with electric or hybrid vehicles.

“My program to the government is electric vehicles based on fuel efficiency and pollution,” he said.

LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza, in Memorandum Circular 050 dated November 18, 2025, opened additional taxi slots for electric vehicles in major metropolitan areas, including Metro Cebu. The LTFRB board approved new taxi slots exclusively for EVs: 8,000 units for Metro Manila, 600 units for Metro Cebu, and 600 units for Metro Davao.

The proposed EV taxi rollout comes amid the national push for transport modernization and EV adoption under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida) or Republic Act (RA) 11697, which promotes cleaner transport but leaves fleet deployment decisions to regulatory agencies.

Lack of consultation

Baricuatro cited the lack of prior consultation with local stakeholders and warned that adding 600 vehicles, regardless of fuel type, could worsen congestion and road safety issues in Cebu, where traffic conditions are already strained.

Montealto, however, admitted that no consultation took place before the proposal surfaced, saying the program was introduced by the LTFRB central office through the memorandum circular.

He explained that the regional office mainly serves as an implementing body, with policy direction coming from the LTFRB central office.

Montealto said the LTFRB is expected to conduct a public hearing, tentatively set for December 23, to evaluate GSM’s compliance with taxi requirements.

If the company meets all requirements, the application will be endorsed to the LTFRB central office, which will issue the provisional authority. Failure to comply, he said, could result in no resolution.

Montealto added that existing operators are encouraged to replace their current units with electric or hybrid vehicles.

Baricuatro called for a public, data-driven review of the provisional authority and urged regulators to ensure fair competition, protect existing operators, and adopt a transition plan that integrates EVs without harming livelihoods or worsening traffic. (EHP)