Baricuatro orders hospitals on alert amid haze in Cebu

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro has directed provincial and district hospitals to remain on heightened alert as haze continues to affect parts of Cebu.

Cebu Provincial Information Office head Ainjeliz “AJ” dela Torre-Orong said in a media interview on Monday, April 20, 2026, that hospital chiefs and doctors have already been informed to stay prepared for possible health concerns.

Orong said that the directive is a precautionary measure and is not intended to alarm the public.

The Emergency Operations Center of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has been placed on 24/7 operations to monitor the ongoing situation.

The governor is also seeking further recommendations from the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Health before issuing a formal memorandum.

Orong said Baricuatro has also requested regular updates from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

As of Monday, no haze-related cases have been recorded. (DPC)