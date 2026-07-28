Baricuatro orders provincial hospitals to speed up emergency treatment

The directive aligns with Republic Act (RA) 10932, which prohibits hospitals from demanding deposits or advance payments before providing emergency treatment or care to women in active labor. It also supports RA 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act, which seeks to ensure all Filipinos have equitable access to quality healthcare services.

Faster emergency care

While the national law already guarantees emergency treatment without upfront payment, the executive order sets procedures for provincial hospitals to prevent delays caused by unavailable Philhealth personnel, administrative bottlenecks and shortages of medicines or medical supplies.

Under the order, provincial hospitals cannot demand or accept advance deposits as a condition for providing emergency care, confinement or medical treatment. Medical personnel must first stabilize patients before any payment or billing process begins.

Round-the-clock verification

To speed up benefit processing, each hospital must maintain round-the-clock access to Philhealth verification services, including at night, on weekends and during holidays. Hospital chiefs have been directed to assign billing staff, claims processors, records personnel and backup employees on shifting or on-call schedules to ensure uninterrupted service.

The measure is intended to prevent patients from waiting until regular office hours before their Philhealth membership can be verified.

Eligible Philhealth members will continue to receive benefits under the agency’s No Balance Billing policy, subject to existing Philhealth rules. Under the policy, qualified members should not be charged for hospital expenses beyond what Philhealth covers.

Financial assistance

Patients who are uninsured or unable to pay must be referred to hospital medical social workers for financial assistance and help with Philhealth enrollment or other government health programs.

The executive order also requires hospitals to maintain adequate stocks of medicines and medical supplies. Personnel must exhaust available hospital resources before referring patients elsewhere and cannot direct patients to buy medicines or supplies outside the facility if these are available in the hospital.

Hospital chiefs are responsible for enforcing the directive in their respective facilities. Personnel who fail to comply may face administrative and legal sanctions under existing civil service rules.

Patients and their relatives may file complaints with their hospitals or the Provincial Health Office if they believe the directive has been violated. / CDF