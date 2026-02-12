Baricuatro orders review of Capitol property deals

CEBU Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro has launched a major review of how provincial lands are being used by government agencies. The move aims to stop "fragmented" development and ensure all Capitol-owned properties follow one master plan.

The Governor issued Executive Order (EO) 7, Series of 2026, which authorizes a full legal and financial check of all land agreements. This includes usufruct deals (agreements that allow one party to use another's land), donations, and leases with national agencies and private groups.

Why the review is needed

Since taking office two months ago, Governor Baricuatro has been briefed by several national government agencies (NGAs) about projects started under previous administrations.

Cebu Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces explained that the governor wants to avoid a "messy" approach to building on provincial land.

“The Governor decided to create a site development plan for all these properties... so that decisions will follow a single, unified perspective and not be fragmented,” Empaces said on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. “It does not look good when development is done piece by piece.”

The review covers all province-owned lands, including the high-value Capitol property in IT Park and lands in Barangay Sudlon.

One specific area of focus is the Provincial Legislative Building. Currently, the Vice Governor and the Provincial Board share this space with several other agencies, including:

Commission on Audit (COA)

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)

Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)

Commission on Elections (Comelec)

The Vice Governor’s team has expressed a desire to use the office fully, and the new review will help decide how to best organize these spaces.

Blueprint

Baricuatro's goal is to create a "site development plan" similar to a city’s zoning map. This plan will act as a permanent guide for future buildings and investments.

Under the new rules:

The Economic Enterprise Council (EEC) must approve all new land agreements.

Existing valid contracts will still be respected.

New ideas, such as a possible facility for meetings and conferences (MICE), are being studied.

By creating a unified roadmap, the Capitol aims to turn its properties into better sources of revenue for the province.

“Moving forward, that becomes the blueprint so it won't keep changing,” Empaces said. This new strategy ensures that every square meter of Cebu’s land is used purposefully and profitably for years to come.