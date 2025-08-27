Baricuatro proposes P10B-P11B for 2026 annual budget

THE executive department of the Cebu Provincial Government will propose an annual budget of around P10 billion to P11 billion for 2026, an amount less than half of the annual budgets in 2025 and previous years.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, in a press conference on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, said major chunks of the proposed budget will go to health, education, and food security.

Baricuatro said the department heads have already submitted their proposals for the 2026 budget.

Baricuatro’s proposed budget would be 56-60 percent lower than the approved budget in 2025, which was P25 billion.

Other previous annual budget under the administration of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia were P23 billion in 2024, P20.15 billion in 2023, and P18 billion in 2022. (CDF)