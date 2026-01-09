Baricuatro pushes for WTE facility

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is pushing for the establishment of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in the province to address the growing garbage problem and its environmental impacts, including flooding and landfill risks.

Baricuatro said the WTE project is being pursued through a public-private partnership (PPP) and is already in the planning stage.

“This is very important. That’s one of the environmental issues that we have to deal with,” Baricuatro said during the pilot episode of iStorya, the Cebu Provincial Public Information’s online broadcast on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

She said a proposed site for the PPP has already been identified in Naga City where collected waste will be converted into energy and then sold.

“This is an issue that has not been adressed for a long time. I don’t know why, but for the longest time there was no large-scale waste-to-energy facility here that could help the province. Now, however, it is finally in the works,” she said.

Baricuatro stressed the urgent need for solid waste management following environmental incidents such as the Binaliw Landfill collapse. She also noted that garbage contributes to flooding and other hazards.

The Province will strongly push the project in coordination with the Regional Development Council (RDC), as it complements other priority initiatives such as dam construction, Baricuatro said.

While landfills will still exist, she stressed the need for sustainable waste solutions.

Meanwhile, Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said Capitol has started to fast-track its solid waste management plan and roadmap.

“In the short term, we will set up mechanisms for cleanliness and institutionalize a cleanliness campaign, which will be discussed at the Environmental Committee and the RDC,” he said.

He added that the long-term plan includes addressing solid waste management, drainage, and the WTE project.

Empaces said the Provincial Government is targeting to have the plan endorsed at the RDC 7 level by the second quarter of 2026 so it can be incorporated into the National Expenditure Program (NEP) and funded next year.

“All solid waste facilities and mitigation measures are mandates of the LGUs, so hopefully this will be given due attention,” he said.

Empaces said the WTE initiative forms part of Baricuatro’s Mega Cebu program, which also includes transportation, drainage, and solid waste management reforms. / CDF