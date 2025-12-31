Baricuatro reflects on her 6 months in office

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said disaster response and early recovery shaped her first six months in office as the Provincial Government focused on addressing the effects of a Magnitude 6.9 earthquake and Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) that displaced families, damaged infrastructure and disrupted livelihoods across Cebu.

In a year-end statement posted Sunday, Dec. 28, Baricuatro, who assumed office June 30, 2025, said the province prioritized restoring basic services, coordinating closely with local governments, and ensuring transparent handling of donations and relief assistance.

The earthquake, which affected several parts of northern Cebu, struck Sept. 30. Typhoon Tino dumped a month’s worth of rain on Nov. 4, swelling rivers that swept several communities and killed hundreds of people.

Baricuatro said coordination with national agencies was strengthened to avoid duplication of aid, while hot meals were provided in evacuation centers to meet evacuees’ basic needs.

Rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts remain ongoing, with a focus on restoring essential services, supporting livelihood recovery and strengthening community resilience, alongside measures aimed at promoting economic recovery.

Baricuatro thanked the National Government, foreign partners and the private sector for their support and said she remains focused on service, transparency and accountability. / CDF