Baricuatro says Marcos’ Sona aligns with Cebu’s priorities

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s commitment to strengthening disaster response and expanding healthcare programs, saying these priorities closely align with the needs of Cebu and her administration's agenda.

In a statement following the President's fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 27, 2026, Baricuatro said disaster preparedness and healthcare have long been among the province's top priorities.

She said several of the President's key initiatives are consistent with Cebu's development goals and the needs of Cebuanos.

"Several points were raised by President Bongbong Marcos in his 5th State of the Nation Address (Sona), and I welcome them as they align with our priorities in Cebu and the needs on the ground, including those affecting Cebuanos," Baricuatro said.

The governor also expressed support for measures aimed at improving food security and agriculture, as well as proposed relief initiatives such as higher tax exemptions for workers and the removal of system loss charges from electricity bills.

Baricuatro also welcomed the President's emphasis on mental healthcare, particularly the expansion of rehabilitation and therapy services for those who need them most.

"I'm so glad medical scholarship opportunities was mentioned, which is also what we are doing in Cebu through our scholarship with CNU," she said.

Baricuatro reaffirmed the province's commitment to working closely with the national government while continuing to pursue its own local priorities and programs in the months ahead.

"The Province of Cebu remains ready to coordinate with the national government while continuing to pursue our own local priorities and programs," she added. (ANV)