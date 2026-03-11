Baricuatro says she’s ‘prepared for war’ over ALQC settlement issue

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro said she is “prepared for war” after Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco publicly questioned the proposed compromise settlement involving the tax liabilities of Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC).

“I don’t know what he’s trying to do. Is he preparing for war? Because I am prepared for war,” Baricuatro said during her regular press conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The issue began when Baricuatro responded to a media inquiry about ALQC on March 4, saying that the Cebu Provincial Government’s P1.218-billion tax assessment against ALQC could be reduced to about P211.56 million under a proposed compromise settlement, which still requires approval from the Cebu Provincial Board (PB).

Two days later, on March 6, Soco held a press conference, saying the Provincial Board would review the proposal through its committees on laws and ordinances and ways and means, stressing that the board must first determine whether entering into a compromise agreement is appropriate before discussing the amount involved.

The Provincial Board included the ALQC compromise agreement in its February 23 agenda, but it was deferred during the same day’s regular session.

Asked whether the controversy could affect her relationship with the PB, Baricuatro said the issue is directed at Soco and not the PB.

“No, it’s not the legislative body, it’s Glenn per se,” she said.

Baricuatro also clarified that the compromise settlement was not initiated by her office, saying the proposal came after ALQC approached the Provincial Legal Office to negotiate a settlement while the case remains pending in court.

Baricuatro also called Soco a “hypocrite,” noting that he previously authored a resolution in 2023 approving a similar compromise settlement with Dolomite Mining Corporation during the administration of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

That earlier agreement reduced the province’s P855.9-million tax assessment against the mining firm to about P56.31 million, she said.

The governor also denied allegations circulating online that the proposed ALQC compromise involved a “backdoor deal.”

“There’s no backdoor negotiation,” Baricuatro said, adding that the PB is free to scrutinize the proposal as it deliberates on whether to approve the agreement. (CDF)