Baricuatro, Soco reunite at tourism event after public spat

JUST days after a heated public disagreement over taxes, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco shared the stage on Friday, March 13, 2026. The two top provincial officials maintained a professional atmosphere as they launched a trade fair to support local businesses.

A professional reunion

The officials reunited at Robinsons Galleria Cebu for the opening of “Our Cebu! Pista sa Sugbo: Kasadya sa Cuarto Distrito.” The event is a provincial trade fair highlighting food products, crafts, and tourism from northern Cebu municipalities like Bogo City, Daanbantayan, and Bantayan.

Upon arriving, Vice Governor Soco approached the Governor to shake hands. Although they were seated one chair apart, their interactions remained strictly professional.

During his six-minute speech, Soco directly acknowledged the Governor's efforts. “To our Governor Pamela Baricuatro… congratulations. Thank you for giving attention to our businesses, our culture, our history, and our Cebu,” he said. He also praised the event's rebranding from “R’Cebu” to “Our Cebu,” noting it highlights Cebuano identity.

Governor Baricuatro kept her four-minute address focused on the province's initiatives. She greeted the officials broadly as "fellow public servants" and introduced the "Cebu Travel Review Form," a new tool for local and international tourists to share feedback and help improve services.

This tourism event was their first time appearing together since March 11, when Governor Baricuatro publicly called Vice Governor Soco a “hypocrite.”

Their recent friction was caused by a proposed compromise agreement with Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC). The deal would lower the company's P1.218-billion tax assessment down to P211.56 million. Baricuatro defended this move by pointing out that Soco had backed a similar tax reduction for another firm under the previous administration.

Despite the underlying political tension, the event's launch went off without a hitch, keeping the spotlight exactly where it belonged—on Cebu's hardworking local entrepreneurs. Residents and visitors can explore and support the "Our Cebu" trade fair until it closes on Sunday, March 15. CDF