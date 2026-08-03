Governor hints at big surprises for upcoming Sopa

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro hinted at major announcements during her upcoming State of the Province Address (Sopa), promising a "pasabog" for her report to the province.

Speaking at the opening of Cebu’s 457th founding anniversary celebration on Monday, Aug. 3, Baricuatro shared that her address will feature the administration's major wins over the past year—especially in public health—while issuing a warning to rule-breakers.

"Of course, ang atoang healthcare. Unya naa tay pasabog? Watch out mo diha kanang mga badlongon diha," Baricuatro told reporters. (Of course, we'll talk about our healthcare initiatives. And we have a surprise? Watch out, especially those who have been misbehaving.)

When asked for details, the governor replied, "Huwata nalang by the end of the month."

Governor Baricuatro noted that the SOPA serves as her primary report to the Cebuano people regarding her administration's progress, though fitting every accomplishment into one speech remains a challenge.

The announcement came as provincial leaders kicked off Cebu's month-long founding anniversary celebrations with a flag-raising ceremony at the Capitol. Anchored on Republic Act 7698, the festivities include the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival and the Agri-Fishery Trade Fair, leading up to Cebu's charter anniversary on Aug. 6. CDF