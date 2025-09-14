Baricuatro to form ‘Governors for Good Governance’ coalition

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro is planning to form a new coalition called Governors for Good Governance, modeled after the Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG).

Speaking to the media at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Baricuatro said the group will advocate for transparency and accountability among governors.

She first hinted at the initiative in a Facebook post on September 6, where she shared a photo from her meeting with Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

Baricuatro said she and Sotto share common goals, including the fight against corruption and the promotion of good governance.

She added that Sotto shared tips and guidelines on how to launch the new coalition and is expected to visit Cebu soon for an M4GG event.

The M4GG includes mayors such as Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Magalong was recently appointed as a special adviser to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), one of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship anti-corruption initiatives.

Separately, Baricuatro also shared on Facebook that she met with Vice President Sara Duterte in Manila on September 6, describing the meeting as “fruitful.” She said they discussed governance matters and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Just days earlier, on September 3, Baricuatro also met with President Marcos. On September 2, during the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) special general assembly, she was appointed vice president for Ways and Means of the LPP, with Marcos administering her oath of office. (CDF)