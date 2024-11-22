Baricuatro to mayors: Be open to criticisms

A CEBU gubernatorial aspirant for the May 2025 polls urged the Cebu mayors to engage in “constructive criticism and open dialogue” in managing public resources instead of dismissing her views on the expenditure of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and other related programs.

Pamela Baricuatro, who is running for Cebu governor under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), clarified that her statement was meant to raise concern on the allocation of public funds in ensuring transparency and accountability in government spending.

Baricuatro’s statement was in response to the Cebu mayors signing a manifesto of support for Garcia’s tourism and cultural programs on Thursday, Nov. 21.

“Labeling me as a ‘certain individual’ may imply a dismissal of my concerns, which I believe are shared by many who prioritize responsible governance,” said Baricuatro.

“It is essential for public leaders to engage constructively with all viewpoints, including criticisms, to foster a more open dialogue about the management of public resources,” she added.

Mayors’ manifesto

The Cebu mayors of the League of the Municipalities of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter, together with the component cities, did not specifically mention Baricuatro in their statement but cited a “certain individual” who criticized the spending of at least P200 million for one day in the conduct of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

The mayors described the statement as “irresponsible, tactless and reprehensible remarks” that besmirched the annual event that showcases Cebu’s rich culture and heritage and unity of the province.

”We vehemently object to the comparison which insinuates mismanagement or irregular spending of public funds. The public ought to know that the aggregate amount of 200 million pesos was given and distributed to all the municipalities and component cities as a form of subsidy to support the respective local government units (LGUs) in their logistical needs and other necessities on their various sociocultural initiatives which among others include their participation in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo,” the mayors said in a statement.

The mayors admitted that there were logistical costs for each LGUs, however, the opportunity that the event brought not only to the LGUs but also to the talented individuals “could never be compensated.”

On Nov. 5, 2024, Baricuatro, in a news forum, criticized the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and other related programs, saying that if she wins in the elections, she will discontinue the programs as these tourism events were unnecessary expenses.

Instead, funding allocation for these programs must be realigned towards improving healthcare, poverty reduction, and essential services, Baricuatro said.

However, the Cebu Choreographers Association (CCA) countered Baricuatro’s statement, emphasizing that Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is an economic catalyst, bringing livelihood opportunities to choreographers, dance masters, costume designers and makers, visual artists, filmmakers, carpenters, among others.

Baricuatro, in response, stated that data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that Cebu province is the highest in poverty incidence with around 1.72 million living below the poverty threshold in 2023.

“It has been rising year after year since the start of Pasigarbo in 2008 and Suroy Suroy in 2004,” said Baricuatro. / EHP