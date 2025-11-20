Baricuatro to present 5 'mega' infra projects

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is set to present five major infrastructure projects to the Office of the President including other initiatives like the Regional Investment Plan.

Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces confirmed the development in an interview on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Empaces said Baricuatro was asked to identify her top five “mega infrastructure projects” for Cebu’s rehabilitation and recovery efforts under the Build Back Better framework.

These will be formally presented in a meeting organized by the Department of Economy, Planning and Development with various national agencies on Nov. 26.

Among the five projects is the long-delayed Integrated Water Management Project, which, officials hope, will finally secure funding after being earmarked in previous years.

Two other identified projects include the coastal diversion road from Talisay City to Naga City and hospitalization initiatives aimed at improving provincial health facilities.

A feasibility study for the diversion road is set to be completed in June 2026.

Empaces said major components of the Talisay-Naga project could proceed alongside existing flagship road developments, such as the bypass road from Consolacion to Liloan.

The remaining two projects have yet to be finalized by the Capitol. / CDF