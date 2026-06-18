Baricuatro to turn over P35M in Cebu aid to Mindanao quake victims

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro said Wednesday, June 17, 2026, that she will fly to General Santos City on June 23, 2026, to personally turn over P35 million in emergency financial assistance to earthquake-damaged provinces in Mindanao.

Following the magnitude 7.8 offshore Sarangani earthquake that struck on June 8, 2026, the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) was deployed to inspect damaged roadways ahead of Baricuatro’s trip.

The mission will allow the governor to hand over recently approved calamity funds, consolidating an initial P10 million released to General Santos City with P25 million approved by the Provincial Board for the provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato, Davao Occidental, and Davao del Sur.

The release of financial aid follows an initial relief operations deployment managed by Cebu’s disaster response team on the ground.

According to a SunStar report on June 16, 2026, the P25 million allocation will distribute P10 million to the Province of Sarangani, and P5 million each to South Cotabato, Davao Occidental, and Davao del Sur, bringing Cebu’s total financial intervention to P35 million.

Providing an operational update, Baricuatro confirmed that the advance team has successfully navigated fractured roadways to bring two wing van trucks into the disaster zone.

The Capitol cargo vans successfully delivered 500 boxes of family food packs, alongside sleeping kits and hygiene sets, to hard-hit evacuation centers where resources remain scarce due to damaged main supply lines.

Following the distribution of relief goods, the governor's delegation will coordinate the deployment of medical and social work teams to set up trauma-focused psychological first aid stations inside displacement camps.

This comprehensive approach is designed to ensure that Cebu's intervention addresses both immediate physical needs and the long-term emotional recovery of the affected families. (Zandy Oyao, CNU intern)