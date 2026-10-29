Baricuatro: Viral post urging dela Rosa to surrender is fake

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has denied a viral social media post that attributes to her a statement urging Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to surrender to the government.

In a statement on its public information page on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, the provincial government called the graphic false and misleading and urged the public not to share it as genuine.

“Gov. Baricuatro has debunked the circulating fake news. The statement attributed to her in the viral graphic should not be treated as genuine or shared as fact,” it said.

The province advised social media users to verify statements through Baricuatro’s official accounts and the provincial government’s official channels.

The denial comes as authorities intensify the search for dela Rosa, who faces an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

P50-million reward

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced on Oct. 23 a P50-million reward for information leading to dela Rosa’s arrest, saying the government had extended courtesies to the senator, who remained in hiding.

Remulla said authorities were dealing with a group allegedly protecting dela Rosa and warned that an arrest operation could result in bloodshed. The Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police (PNP) will draw the reward from their intelligence funds, he said.

ICC case

The ICC names dela Rosa as an alleged co-perpetrator, with detained former president Rodrigo Duterte, in the crime against humanity of murder tied to the anti-drug campaign. The allegations cover July 3, 2016, to the end of April 2018, and cite his past posts as Davao region police chief, head of the PNP Intelligence Group and PNP chief.

After about six months away from the Senate amid reports of the warrant, dela Rosa appeared in the chamber on May 11, 2026. A confrontation involving National Bureau of Investigation personnel followed, and senators agreed to place him in protective custody while he pursued legal remedies. / CDF