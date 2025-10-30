Baricuatro vows to prioritize Cebu’s growth over politics in new RDC role

NEWLY appointed Regional Development Council (RDC) Chairperson and Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro vowed to focus on accelerating infrastructure and economic growth in Cebu, assuring that her leadership will rise above political affiliations.

Baricuatro issued the statement on her personal Facebook account on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, following mixed reactions from some supporters within the Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) community after her appointment on Tuesday, Oct. 28, by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as chair of RDC Central Visayas.

She emphasized that her appointment was based on Cebu’s development needs, not political alignment, noting that Malacañang was fully aware of her political background before selecting her for the post.

“This isn’t about them being partisan; it’s about what’s best for Cebu,” Baricuatro said.

“If the DDS community sees partisan bias here, I ask you to judge by results and by the outcomes for our people, not by slogans.”

During her term, Baricuatro said key infrastructure projects will be prioritized, including the Metro Cebu Expressway—aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity—as well as water security and diversion road projects designed to enhance mobility and ensure a reliable water supply across the province.

She stressed that the RDC chairmanship would allow Cebu to have a “louder, more coordinated voice” in national programs, aligning local needs with government resources while reducing bureaucratic delays.

“This is not about politics as usual,” she said. “It’s about Cebu getting a unified, national-backed plan that brings real benefits—jobs, healthcare, roads, and schools.”

Baricuatro also pledged accountability and transparency, promising to keep the public informed about project plans, timelines, and progress.

“I will invite scrutiny from all sectors—DDS, other political groups, business, civil society—because only through honest checks do we protect the people we vowed to serve,” she added.

She urged Cebuanos to set aside partisan divides and work together for the region’s progress.

“Let’s channel our energy into constructive actions that uplift Cebu and the Visayas—without letting partisan noise derail meaningful progress,” Baricuatro said. (CDF)