Baricuatro warns retailers vs unjustified price hikes

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, warned retailers and business establishments across the province against imposing unjustified price increases amid tensions in the Middle East.

In a press briefing, Baricuatro said the Capitol is monitoring reports of sudden hikes in the prices of basic commodities, particularly rice, stressing that there is no shortage of food supply in Cebu.

“Watch out because we are monitoring you. Please do not take advantage of the situation,” the governor said, referring to businesses allegedly using the Middle East crisis as justification for raising prices.

According to Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces, the Department of Agriculture Central Office has informed the Provincial executive department that they received reports of rice increase of P70 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, Baricuatro assured the public that the province has not run out of rice or food and that supply remains stable as of the moment.

“So far, everything is good. Everything is in order,” she said. (CDF)