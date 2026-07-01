Baricuatro’s ‘baby project’ signs off after one year

JUST as Gov. Pamela Baricuatro marked her first year in office, the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC) ended its operations, with around 100 job order employees absorbed into various Capitol offices to utilize their expertise in other provincial departments.

In an interview via Messenger on Monday, July 1, 2026, CPAC head Ruben Licera said the redeployment ensures that the workers, who served as responders for each of the 53 municipalities and component cities of Cebu Province, will continue assisting the Provincial Government despite the program’s closure.

Deployment to other offices

“We have already served our purpose to assist departments. Now, responders are assigned to corresponding departments where they can serve well,” Licera said when asked about the reason for the dissolution.

He added that the program functioned effectively during its operational timeline.

“CPAC has served its purpose as the quick responder of the Office of the People’s Governor on its first year,” Licera said.

Transition of personnel

“On behalf of the hundreds of public servants serving the program, we are grateful of the collaborations we have built with the LGUs (local government units) and community organizations. It was a pleasure serving the Cebuano people.”

Baricuatro took office on July 1, 2025, following a landslide victory that ended then-governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s term.

Regarding the transition of the personnel, Licera clarified that they will remain with the Provincial Government.

Backstory on budget dispute

“They have been transferred to all other departments that will need their expertise. As far as I know, they will help in PDRRMO (Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Penro (Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office), PSWDO (Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office) and other relevant departments where their strength is needed,” he said.

The closure was announced by CPAC on its official Facebook account on the same day.

“Sa tanang Sugbuanon nga misalig, misuporta, ug nag-uban kanamo sa among panaw — kinasingkasing nga salamat,” reads a portion of the statement.

(To all Cebuanos who trusted, supported and joined us on our journey — a heartfelt thank you.)

Executive orders on CPAC

“Malipayon ug mapasalamaton ang Cebu People’s Action Center nga nahimong kabahin sa pag-alagad ug pagserbisyo sa katawhan. Dako kaayo namong garbo nga nakatubag sa inyong mga panginahanglan ug nakahatag og tabang sa daghang mga Sugbuanon.”

(The Cebu People’s Action Center is happy and grateful to have been a part of serving the people. It is our great pride to have responded to your needs and provided help to many Cebuanos.)

The official statement concluded with “From all of us at CPAC... thank you for everything. CPAC, signing off.”

CPAC was initially established on July 1, 2025, under Executive Order (EO) 5.

During its timeline, the program faced a significant funding dispute.

In December 2025, the Provincial Board removed CPAC’s standalone P14 million budget from the 2026 spending plan because it lacked a formal ordinance establishing it as an independent office.

In a report from SunStar Cebu on Dec. 18, 2025, Baricuatro called CPAC her “baby” born from an EO as a volunteer-driven mechanism to serve the people more effectively.

Baricuatro heavily defended the program at the time, highlighting its critical role in coordinating community needs during disasters like the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and typhoon Tino.

To maintain the system, the governor issued EO 83 in January, which formally reconstituted CPAC as a centralized 24/7 communications, complaints-handling and feedback mechanism placed directly under the Office of the Governor.

The restructuring integrated the provincial 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center and mandated a strict 72-hour service resolution rule for all Capitol departments.

Licera noted during the transition that the baseline shift to the governor’s office earlier this year addressed operational gaps by clearly defining the center’s roles where directives originate.

Regarding his own status at the Capitol, Licera clarified that he is still actively serving the Province.

“So far I am still serving as the focal head for Sugbo News and helping on the Provincial Investment and Promotions, Tourism and Peso (Public Employment Service Office),” Licera said. / CDF