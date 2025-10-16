Baricuatros spar over transparency of P1.153M public toilet project

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro challenged Pinamungajan Mayor Glenn Baricuatro to disclose a detailed breakdown of the P1.153 million public toilet project in a public beach in Barangay Tajao, saying transparency requires more than declarations.

The governor’s statement came after the mayor commented on her Facebook post on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, which showed a tarpaulin of the project bearing its total cost.

“Kana kay gi-question ka, it’s not enough nga moingon ka og transparency, transparent; ipaguwa nimo ang itemized cost (Because you are being questioned, it is not enough to just say that what you did was for transparency, or that you're being transparent. You must release the itemized cost),” the governor told reporters Thursday, October 16.

Baricuatro said the mayor’s remarks about transparency lacked verifiable data, thus she urged him to release the project’s itemized costs, bidding process details and audit results.

Public’s right to know

The governor said she learned about the project’s cost after receiving a link to a Facebook post on Monday night, October 13.

Baricuatro said her concern was accountability, regardless of her personal ties with the mayor, whom she identified as her relative.

“Whether it’s from my hometown or not, whether I know the mayor or not, this is something questionable and people have the right to ask questions,” she said.

She also confirmed that she and the mayor are relatives but belong to different political parties. Mayor Baricuatro belongs to One Cebu, a party led by former governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Baricuatro acknowledged that the mayor criticized her during her campaign but said such matters were unrelated to the issue.

She referred to an alleged power interruption during her campaign in Pinamungajan.

“Gipagngan ko og suga but it has nothing to do with that; ang akong concern karon is about accountability and transparency gyud (The power cut has nothing to do with that; my concern now is about accountability and transparency),” she said.

Mayor defends project

Mayor Baricuatro, through the Pinamungajan Public Information Page, released a statement Thursday, October 16, titled “Clarification on the Construction of Comfort Room at Public Beach, Barangay Tajao.”

He defended the project’s cost and process, saying the municipality is committed to transparency and accountability.

“Public office is a public trust,” the mayor said, adding that “clarity must rise above speculation and facts must prevail over unfounded conclusions.”

He outlined the project’s details:

[] Funding source: Seal of Good Local Governance Incentive Fund.

[] Status: Ongoing and not yet completed.

[] Payment: No payment made to the contractor; disbursement will happen after completion and evaluation.

[] Costing: Based on standardized pricing, including materials, labor, value-added tax and overhead costs.

He said the Department of the Interior and Local Government approved the project and issued a notice to implement, ensuring compliance.

“Indeed, it is an irony to cast doubt upon a project that is made possible precisely because of the municipality’s good governance practices,” the mayor said. “The very funds being questioned are rewards for honest, transparent and efficient governance.”

He added that the Municipality of Pinamungajan “remains resolute in upholding transparency, accountability and genuine service to the people because true governance shines brightest when it is anchored on trust and truth.”

Governor presses for proof

In her Facebook post titled “Public Toilet Project: Transparency or Trouble?” the governor described the P1.153 million price tag as a figure that “demands thorough explanation.”

She asked the local government to publish the following documents:

[] Itemized cost breakdown (materials, labor, permits, design, contingency);

[] Bidding process and bidders’ qualifications; and

[] Audit and procurement compliance.

“The mayor’s commitment to transparency must be proven with verifiable data,” she wrote, saying Pinamungajan taxpayers “deserve to know the truth.” (CDF)