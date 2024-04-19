Barili bags share of top spot in Moalboal V'ball

AFTER losing to host Moalboal in their previous game, the Barili women’s team got back on track and secured their fourth win in the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Intertown Volleyball tournament on April 14, 2024.

Barili made short work of Ronda, 25-20, 25-13, for its fourth win in the event against one loss.

The win created an interesting battle for the top spot with Barili, Dumanjug, and Moalboal all sharing 4-1 records. Moalboal handed Barili its lone loss, while Dumanjug did the same to the host. On the other hand, Dumanjug lost to Badian, which is at 3-2 after it forfeited its match against Moalboal on April 14.

Badian is now at 3-2 but still has a solid chance of making the final four if it wins against Ronda (2-3) on April 21, Malabuyoc (2-3) on April 27 and Alcantara (1-3) on April 28.

Meanwhile, Alcantara finally secured a win after four matches with a 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, win over winless Alegria. Alcantara is now at 1-4, while Alegria dropped to 0-5.

In the men’s division, Barili stomped to their fifth straight win, dismantling Ronda, 25-16, 28-26, on April 14, 2024 to improve to a tournament-best 5-0. Barili can secure the top spot if it completes a sweep and beats Alcantara on April 20 and Dumanjug on April 27.

The top two teams will play for a spot in the final, with the loser facing the winner between the Nos. 3 and 4

teams. / ML