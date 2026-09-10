Barili driver faces probe over fatal crash

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has issued a show cause order against the driver of a Barili Municipal Government vehicle involved in a crash that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured another child in the Cebu town.

“LTO 7 strongly condemns acts of reckless and irresponsible driving that endanger the lives and safety of other road users and reiterates its commitment to enforcing traffic laws and calls on all motorists to exercise caution, follow road regulations, and uphold responsible driving at all times,” the agency said in a statement.

Mayor Pablo John Garcia IV said he would leave it to authorities to investigate and establish the circumstances of the crash, which happened on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Barangay Candugay and involved the red-plated Mitsubishi Montero.

Citing initial findings and a police report, the LTO 7 said the driver allegedly attempted to overtake a motorcycle, crossed into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming bicycle carrying two children.

Both children were injured, with the 10-year-old boy declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

On official duty

In a statement, Garcia said the municipal driver was on official duty and returning to the Municipal Hall after delivering a letter to a barangay when the crash happened.

Garcia said he visited and provided assistance to the boy’s family and arranged for the surviving child to be transferred to a private hospital in Cebu City.

“This was a heartbreaking accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with both families during this very difficult timeâ€¦Nevertheless, we will allow the proper authorities to conduct their investigation and determine the circumstances surrounding the accident,” Garcia said.

The mayor reminded municipal drivers to exercise caution and responsibility on the road, saying they must prioritize public safety even while on official duty.

LTO 7 said it directed the driver and the registered owner to appear before its Operations Division to submit a sworn explanation to determine administrative liability for alleged reckless driving and other violations. It also ordered the driver to surrender his license, preventively suspended his driving privileges pending investigation, and placed the Mitsubishi Montero under alarm. / CAV