Barili, Dungkoy FC rule Argao bootfest

THE 1st Argao Football Fiesta Cup wrapped up on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, with Dungkoy FC, Barili Wabaks FC and FC Argao emerging as champions of their respective divisions at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) campus in the southern town.

Dungkoy FC captured the Men’s Open title after edging Skimaz FC, 3-2, on penalties after the championship match ended in a draw.

Paul Vincent Bordeos was named the division’s Most Valuable Player, while Nico Espayos took the Best Goalkeeper (GK) award.

Barili Wabaks FC proved to be the team to beat in the youth categories as it bagged four championships in the two-day tournament.

In an all-Barili U13 Mixed final on Saturday, Oct. 3, Barili Wabaks-A edged sister team Barili Wabaks-B via penalties. Kristoff Pastedio won the MVP plum and Xhian Carreon secured the Best GK award.

Barili Wabaks-B also dominated the U9 Mixed category, defeating San Carlos School of Cebu for the title with Mateo Alquisalas as MVP and Kirby Villasan as Best GK.

On Sunday, the club completed another double in the U15 divisions, ruling both the Boys and Girls competitions.

The Wabaks edged Guardian Strikers FC, 2-1, on penalties to claim the U15 Boys championship. Ken Bayutas was named MVP, while Xhian Carreon was awarded his second Best GK trophy.

In the U15 Girls division, Barili Wabaks FC defeated Razkalz United FC to take the championship. Gyshyl Trinidad earned MVP honors, while Chloe Espinosa was named Best GK.

The host town had its moment of glory in the Ladies Open. FC Argao gave the home crowd something to cheer about after topping Razkalz United FC for the crown. Kaye Atimana was named MVP and Julienne Nonoy received the Best GK award.

San Carlos School of Cebu-A, meanwhile, captured the U11 Mixed championship, with Labangon FC settling for runner-up honors. Joey Lanozo was named MVP and Mika Berame won the Best GK award.

The inaugural Argao Football Fiesta Cup, held in celebration of the town’s fiesta festivities, featured 10 teams in the Men’s Open, eight in the U15 Boys, six in the Ladies Open, seven in the U15 Girls, seven in the U9 Mixed and 12 teams each in the U11 and U13 Mixed divisions. / RICO B. RAMIREZ