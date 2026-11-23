THE husband of a woman who died with her unborn child at Barili District Hospital in southwestern Cebu told provincial health officials Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, that a Sept. 27 ultrasound showed her placenta was located high in the uterus.

He had earlier raised concerns about placenta previa, a condition in which the placenta covers part or all of the cervical opening and can cause heavy bleeding.

Provincial Health Officer Sheila Faciol said Jhovell Patlingrao told her during a meeting at the Capitol that he was unsure where he had seen the term “placenta previa” — whether on the ultrasound report or on the death certificate.

Patlingrao had earlier questioned why hospital staff allegedly performed an internal examination given what he believed the prenatal records showed.

His wife, Angelle Fe Isugan, 24, and their unborn child died on Nov. 4, before she could be transferred to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City.

Prenatal care

Faciol said Isugan sought care for bleeding at the Dumanjug Rural Health Unit on Sept. 21. She was advised to undergo blood and urine tests and an ultrasound and to see an obstetrician-gynecologist.

The placenta forms during pregnancy and attaches to the wall of the uterus, supplying the unborn child with oxygen and nutrients.

Faciol said Patlingrao told her that hospital staff gave Isugan medication and intravenous fluids. He also said a staff member was asleep when they arrived around 5 a.m.

The health officer said doctors and nurses based their treatment on the medical findings available at the time.

Dr. Jenina Canoy of the Cebu Provincial Health Office said on Nov. 17 that Barili doctors consulted a specialist at the Carcar hospital about Isugan’s care before the planned transfer. The office was reviewing medical records and incident reports to determine whether staff followed hospital protocols.

Faciol said the Provincial Government was processing burial assistance through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office. She said the family would also receive rice and canned goods. / CDF