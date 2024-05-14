Barili market vendors who lose livelihood due to fire get cash aid

BARILI town Mayor John-John Garcia distributed P400,000 in financial support to 40 market vendors affected by the fire last week.

Each vendor received P10,000 in cash assistance courtesy of Congressman Pablo John Garcia.

The funds were channeled through the DSWD-Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situations (DSWD-AICS).

Garcia claimed that the fire victims lost their livelihood after their stalls, of which 21 were fruit stands, were destroyed by the fire last Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The fire caused damage of P35,000.

“Kining hinabang unta makatabang sa inyong pagbangon gikan sa trahedya. Bahala'g hinay-hinay, basta kanunay," Garcia said.

(I’m hoping this assistance will help you recover from the tragedy. It doesn't matter how little it is as long as it is consistent). (ANV, TPT)