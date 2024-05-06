Barili, Moalboal split Cabaron v'ball crowns

BARILI and Moalboal split the volleyball titles in contrasting ways on the final day of the First Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town volleyball tournament at the Moalboal Covered Court on May 5, 2024.

Barili, which defeated Moalboal 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, in the battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams on May 4, scored a repeat and defeated the hosts anew in the final on Sunday. Relying on the excellent kills of Christian Karampatana and Aaron Beryl Ricaplaza, Barili fought back in the final three sets after losing the first, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17, to win the title and the P50,000 top prize.

“Team Moalboal was really a threat for us, but we just had the will to win,” said Ricaplaza in the post-match interview.

The will to win was displayed in full when every time Moalboal threatened a rally, Ricaplaza and Karampatana snuffed them with a timely attack.

Aside from the two, the other members of Barili’s champion team are Alfonzo Obtina, James Timagos, Franz Piala, Svens Daclan, Rachaelus Nemeno, John Bargamento, Demterio Sta. Ana, Jester Clyde Bayang, Lance Manego, Ryan Paler, John Cydric Bayang and John Paul Bulang.

In the women’s division, Moalboal bucked a strong challenge from Barili to win the title and the P50,000 cash prize, thanks to their twice-to-beat advantage.

Barili, which defeated Dumanjug, 25-20, 25-19, early in the day to advance to the semis, defeated Moalboal, 25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 12-25, 15-13, in five grueling sets, thanks to the stellar plays of Nesty Geonzon, Myline Yucada and Vanessa Secuya.

However, they ran out of steam, while Moalboal found its second wind with Marybelle Rose Cabaron, Jasmine Omagac, Junabelle Gempero, Juliana Isabel Gabales, Mary Christine Rebano, and Shellce dela Rita carrying the team to an easy 25-12, 25-14 win.

Aside from the six, the other members of the Moalboal team are Rayvinder Tarongoy, Jay Ann Tapales, Ivony Love Templado, Lyka Sabanal, Jishin Faith Omagac and Precious May Domugho. / ML