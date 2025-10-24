Barili named Central Visayas’ top performer in popdev program

THE Municipality of Barili has once again brought pride to Cebu after being hailed as the Best Performing Local Government Unit (Municipal Level) in the implementation of the Philippine Population and Development Program (PPDP) in Central Visayas.

The recognition was conferred during the Rafael M. Salas Kaunlarang Pantao Awarding Ceremony 2025, organized by the Commission on Population and Development Central Visayas (Popcom 7), held at Bayfront Hotel, Cebu City, on October 22, 2025.

Barili received multiple honors for its outstanding efforts in promoting family welfare, adolescent health, and sustainable population development.

The municipality’s success was further highlighted by individual awards given to its dedicated personnel. Dr. Michelle Anne Dagoy was named Best Performing Population and Development Officer (Municipal Level), while Zean Jester Pantilgone received a citation as an Exemplary Volunteer for his contributions to adolescent health and youth-related initiatives.

In a social media post, Mayor Pablo John “John-John” Garcia IV expressed gratitude to Popcom Central Visayas for the recognition, as well as to all stakeholders and community partners who have supported Barili’s PPDP initiatives.

“One thing I’m super proud of sa Barili LGU is how much care we put into our efforts sa atong mga pamilya ug sa atong mga kabataan, which are two of the priorities sa PPDP,” Garcia said.

“Dako kaayo ning dungog nga multi-awardee na pud ta… without whose efforts di jud makab-ot ning mga pasidungog, ingon man ang tumong jud sa atong pagpaningkamot -- ang kaayohan sa matag Barilinhon,” he added.

(We are deeply honored to once again be recognized as a multi-awardee... these awards would not have been possible without everyone’s efforts and shared goal of improving the lives of every Barilinhon.)

The LGU dedicated the awards to all the residents of Barili, affirming that the recognition serves as an inspiration to continue advancing programs that uphold the welfare of families and the youth.

“Lastly, to everyone we serve in this town -- we share these awards with you all. May God bless us always,” the post concluded. (PR)