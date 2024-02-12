Barili residents told: Ensure cleanliness to prevent dengue, typhoid fever

BARILI Mayor Pablo John “John-John” Garcia IV called on residents of the town to ensure cleanliness in their respective residences to prevent the spread of dengue and typhoid fever cases.

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection that commonly spreads through contaminated food and water. It causes diarrhea, fever and a rash.

Dengue, on the other hand, is a mosquito-borne viral disease that causes headache, fever, muscle and joint pains, and skin rashes. Health experts said that in extreme cases, it can cause bleeding of the gums and nose that may be fatal.

Garcia asked the residents to ensure that their homes are free from contaminated water, which may become breeding ground of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

He also reminded the public to check the quality of water that they drink, or to boil it to ensure that it is safe for consumption.

He also ordered the Barili Rural Health Unit to conduct an entomological survey to identify the barangays in the town that have high cases of dengue and typhoid fever.

He said the data gathered from the survey will be used as basis for the measures that each barangay has to implement.

The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, meanwhile, has vowed to continue the cleanup of canals and other waterways to ensure health safety.

In June 2022, Barili reported several cases of dengue and typhoid fever. (ANV/LMY)