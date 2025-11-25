Barili residents warned vs waterborne diseases amid flooding

THE Barili Primary Care Facility (BPCF) urged residents on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, to take precautions against waterborne diseases following recent flooding in the town.

The facility warned that illnesses such as diarrhea, cholera, typhoid fever, and amoebiasis pose a higher risk after floods and called on households to ensure safe water, proper hygiene, and sanitation.

BPCF reminded residents to boil water for at least one minute at a rolling boil and to discard water previously collected from flooded areas.

Clean containers should also be used for storage. For those unable to boil water, the facility advised the use of chlorine stock solution or water purification tablets.

According to the advisory, a stock solution may be prepared by mixing one teaspoon of chlorine powder with one liter of water, which is effective for only seven days.

From this solution, two teaspoons should be mixed with five gallons or 20 liters of water, stirred well, left uncovered briefly to allow the odor to dissipate, and rested for 30 minutes before use.

Residents were also instructed to avoid using water that smells foul, appears murky, or is visibly contaminated.

Wells, tanks, and pumps affected by the flood must be cleaned and disinfected before use.

Cleaning surroundings can also help prevent mosquitoes and flies that may transmit diseases.

BPCF further advised residents to cook food thoroughly, avoid spoiled or discolored food items, and wash utensils exposed to floodwater with soap and hot water.

Frequent handwashing before eating, after using the toilet, and after cleaning was also emphasized.

If water is unavailable, a 70 percent alcohol-based sanitizer may be used.

The facility urged the public to be alert for symptoms of waterborne diseases such as vomiting, diarrhea, fever, stomach pain, excessive thirst, dehydration, and loss of appetite.

Those experiencing symptoms should immediately visit their barangay health center or rural health unit and administer oral rehydration solution (ORS) if diarrhea is present.

BPCF reiterated safety reminders, including avoiding unsafe drinking water, boiling or disinfecting water consistently, and maintaining clean surroundings to protect families.

“Ang paglikay sa waterborne diseases magsugod sa simple nga mga lakang: limpyo nga tubig, limpyo nga pagkaon, limpyo nga palibot,” the advisory stated. (CDF)