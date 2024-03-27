Barili stays perfect in Cabaron Volleyball

BARILI swept both its matches for the third straight week to remain undefeated in both the men’s and women’s divisions in the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Volleyball tournament last March 23 and 24, 2024 at the Moalboal Covered Court.

Still unbeaten

Barili is the only team to stay undefeated in both divisions, making it one of the favorites to win the P50,000 champion’s prize of the event staged for the annual feast of San Juan Nepomuceno in the resort town.

In the men’s side, Barili swept Badian 28-26, 25-11, while its women’s team needed three sets against Badian to register its third win, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21.

After a neck-and-neck affair, John Cydric Bayang served out the first set, while Rachaelus Nemeno helped Barili storm to 16-5 second set lead for the sweep.

On the other hand, After losing the first set, Barili turned to Mylene Yuson and Aime Piape to even the match in the second set, while Analie Canete rallied Barili to erase an 18-14 deficit in the third.

Meanwhile, host Moalboal suffered contrasting fates with its men’s team nabbing its third straight win and its women’s team suffering its first loss.

Straight-set win

Led by playing captain Dave Cabaron, Moalboal took the first set, 25-21, and then leaned on Christian Jake Tabacon’s strong serves to close out Dumanjug, 25-23, in the second set.

On the other hand, Chrisha Omagac gave Moalboal an early 8-2 lead to take the first set, 25-14, against Dumanjug before Marlyn Yucada gave the visitors an 11-2 edge en route to a 25-17 win in the second set.

In the decider, Juliana Gabales led a Moalboal rally to erase a 20-16 Dumanjug lead and make it 20-20, before Yucada again closed out the match for the thrilling three-set victory.

Dumanjug improved to 3-0 in the women’s side, while Moalboal dropped to 2-1.

Tournament break

The tournament will take a break this weekend in observance of the Holy Week break and will resume on April 6 with Dumanjug taking on Badian and Ronda facing Alegria in both divisions.

On April 7, it will be Moalboal vs. Barili and Alcantara vs. Malabuyoc. / ML