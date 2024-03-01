Baring, Ebale tow KB’s to Ballerhood title

KB’s Travel and Tours prevailed over the APB Law, 81-78, to capture the championship in the Ballerhood Cebu basketball tournament last Wednesday at the Roadstar Gym.

It was a hard-earned win for KB’s as it dominated the start and led 26-7 after the opening 10 minutes of play. KB’s continued its incredible roll and extended its lead to a high of 23 points, 54-31, at the start of the third.

However, APB Law did not go down without a massive fight as it rallied to pull within three, 70-67, heading to the game’s final five minutes. Fortunately for KB’s, it was able to get some defensive stops and crucial buckets when it needed it most to pull off the thrilling win.

Michael Baring had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists to power KB’s to the victory. Adrian Ebale added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Ryan Lim contributed 14 markers for KB’s.

Franz Saranillo had a remarkable double-double of 22 points and 25 rebounds for APB Law but it was for naught. / JNP