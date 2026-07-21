Baron Geisler’s wife wants actor to undergo drug rehabilitation

A comment made by Baron Geisler’s wife on Instagram went viral on July 18, 2026.

The post drew attention after Jamie Evangelista urged the actor to seek drug rehabilitation.

“Find a drug rehabilitation sponsor who can help you address the root cause of your problems. I doubt a facial can heal that,” Jamie wrote in response to a photo of Baron undergoing a beauty treatment.

Jamie also shared an Instagram Story on her account, tagging Baron, which read:

“No one plays the victim better than the one who cause the damage.”

The posts have since been deleted, but screenshots were circulated by several netizens.

As of this writing, Baron has yet to respond to the statements made by his wife, who is a psychologist.

Baron and Jamie were married in a civil ceremony in September 2019. They have a six-year-old daughter named Talitha Cumi.

In an interview in May 2026, Baron said he had changed with the help of his deep faith and prayers to God. He is currently part of the cast of the Kapamilya action series “Blood vs Duty.”/ TRC