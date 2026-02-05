Barretto draws criticism over viral grocery store video

Actress Claudine Barretto is facing renewed online criticism following the circulation of a video showing her opening and smelling an ice cream container inside a grocery store before returning it to the freezer.

The video, which went viral on social media platforms, drew mixed reactions. While some netizens made light of the incident, others criticized the act as unsanitary and disrespectful to other consumers.

According to online posts, the video was allegedly taken by Barretto’s former personal assistant, the same individual she previously accused of abducting her children. The footage was reportedly recorded days before the kidnapping allegation surfaced.

As of this writing, Barretto has not released an official statement addressing the incident. / TRC S