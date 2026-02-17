Barretto hospitalized after taping accident

ACTRESS Claudine Barretto was hospitalized after sustaining injuries during a taping for the TV5 primetime series “Totoy Bato.”

In an Instagram post, Barretto said she hit her head, back and hips during the incident on Feb. 8, 2026.

“To all my palanggas and Claudinians, I had an accident yesterday (Feb. 8) during ‘Totoy Bato.’ I hit my head, back and hips really hard. I was rushed to Saint Luke’s BGC. Now I am trying to recuperate. Thank you for all your love, concerns and prayers. We are still waiting for the results and I will keep you posted,” she wrote.

Barretto was also injured during a taping for “Totoy Bato” on Jan. 22. At the time, actor Kiko Estrada assisted her following the incident. / TRC S