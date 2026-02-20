Cebu

Barrios, Garcia ready for WBC welterweight title clash

Barrios, Garcia ready for WBC welterweight title clash
Garcia
Published on

MARIO Barrios enters Saturday night (Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in PH) as the WBC welterweight champion, though he once again finds himself sharing the spotlight with a massive personality.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Barrios is set to defend his title against Ryan Garcia, a fighter whose immense talent and social media following have often been eclipsed by a turbulent three-year stretch involving suspensions, arrests, and legal battles.

The title bout follows Barrios’ previous outing in July, where he was nearly upstaged by Manny Pacquiao in a fight that ended in a narrow majority draw.

Despite the heavy attention focused on Garcia, Barrios remains confident in his standing.

“I know I’m the champion for a reason,” Barrios said. “I know everything I’ve been doing in the gym. Every time I get in there, I leave it all in there. That’s exactly what I’m looking forward to this Saturday.”

While Barrios was a heavy favorite in his underwhelming performance against Pacquiao, he enters this bout as the underdog against the 27-year-old Garcia.

For Garcia, this fight represents an opportunity to secure the WBC belt and move past recent controversies.

He appeared focused and soft-spoken during Thursday’s (Friday in PH) news conference, highlighting his return to training under his father, Henry Garcia.

As Barrios’ corner includes Joe Goosen — a trainer Garcia has worked with in the past — the challenger refused to engage in pre-fight verbal sparring, choosing instead to focus on the honor of potentially becoming a world champion.

The event features a deep card with two additional titles on the line.

IBF super-lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins will put his undefeated record on the line against Oscar Duarte, while WBA super-lightweight champion Gary Antuanne Russell faces off against Andy Hiraoka. / LBG

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph