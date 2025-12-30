Barry Manilow diagnosed with lung cancer

Barry Manilow has postponed his concert tour scheduled for January 2026.

The 82-year-old award-winning American singer, songwriter and record producer has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Manilow is scheduled to undergo surgery before the end of the year to remove a tumor in his lung.

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news,” Manilow said in his official statement on Dec. 22, 2025.

Manilow was also diagnosed with throat cancer in 2020 and has since recovered. The singer previously revealed that he began smoking at the age of nine.

His singing career began in 1964 at age 21. His biggest hits include “Somewhere Down the Road,” “Even Now,” “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” “Weekend in England,” and “I Made It Through the Rain.” / TRC