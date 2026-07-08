Bars, brotherhood: The story of Cebu's Dumuduong Collective

There are collectives, and then there are scenes that begin to feel like movements. Dumuduong Records has been leaning into the latter, building a presence in Cebu’s hip-hop landscape that feels less like a label on paper and more like a living, breathing culture.

The sound is sharp, the standards are high and the energy is unmistakable: a mix of ambition, discipline and the kind of local pride that refuses to soften itself for outside approval.

Established in 2023, Dumuduong has become a carefully shaped home for some of Cebu’s most compelling Bisaya rappers — Mcking (Marc Anthony Ruiz), Brice 777 (Brice Justin Tuazon), Ezrak (Ezra Jan Borces), JaoBoco (Rance Matthew Nuñeza), DAP (Dave Angelo Puerto) and Mistah Lefty.

What emerges is not just a roster, but a working ecosystem: one where artists sharpen one another.

Built with intention

At the heart of Dumuduong are founders John Leo Porneo and Clint “Tata” Castañeda, whose vision gave the collective its shape. They built more than a platform. They built a discipline. For the artists, that has meant entering a space where talent is expected, but structure is what keeps everything moving.

“Being in this collective is great because we have a friendly competition,” said Mcking. “They guide me and serve as my role models. They also taught me discipline when it comes to releases and how to stay organized.”

The group’s members are not simply encouraged to improve; they are surrounded by people who will not let them stand still. The result is a creative environment where pressure becomes fuel, and where every release feels like part of a larger craft being refined in real time.

The circle is held together not only by the founders, but by the people who help translate the music into a live experience. Veteran selector Eazy-Q, active in the scene since 2019, brings that edge. With deep ties to the founders and a long history in Cebu’s event circuit, he helps shape the mood around the collective, giving its performances the kind of lift that turns momentum into atmosphere.

Earning the place

What makes Dumuduong feel so cohesive is that no one appears to have been handed a place in it. Each artist seems to have worked toward the room, and that effort shows in the way they speak about the collective.

Mcking remembers being on the outside first — a neighbor watching names he admired from a distance, then slowly finding his way in through persistence and study. When beats were scarce and expensive, he taught himself production, leaning on his background as an instrumentalist and learning the software until the process became second nature.

That self-taught hunger is part of the group’s DNA. It is also part of why the collective feels so alive: the artists inside it are not merely occupying space, they are actively building their own.

JaoBoco’s path into Dumuduong carries a different texture, but the same sense of arrival. Brice 777 noticed him first and helped usher him closer to Tata, opening up a more stable creative setup than the one he had known before. What changed was not only access, but ease. “For me, it was really Brice,” he said. “They made the work so much easier for me. There’s already a producer and someone to mix. My struggle before was finding a place to record and paying for it myself.”

Pressure as a language

For newer members like Ezrak, the collective’s atmosphere was apparent almost immediately. He describes joining as both fun and motivating, especially because the group’s work ethic is impossible to miss.

“I’m actually quite new to the group, just a few months in,” he said. “It’s been really fun because we are always making music and bonding whenever there are events. The people here are genuinely hardworking when it comes to arts and music; you don’t even need to push them.”

That kind of energy gives Dumuduong its pulse. The members push each other not by force, but by example. In that pressure, something useful takes shape: a level of seriousness that keeps the work sharp, and a sense of camaraderie that keeps it human.

Brice 777, one of the collective’s pioneers, has felt that balance over nearly three years in the camp. He speaks about learning the practical side of the industry as much as the creative one — how to manage events, how to absorb losses and how to stay steady when the business becomes unpredictable. For him, Dumuduong has been both a training ground and family.

From Cebu to Manila

For DAP, another OG member, the collective’s discipline has become part of his own artistic grammar. He remembers a particularly punishing 2024 challenge that asked him to produce three tracks in ten days. The experience pushed him hard, but it also clarified what Dumuduong had taught him: to respect the craft, tighten the rhyme, and take songwriting seriously.

Those lessons now travel with him. DAP recently took a significant step into Manila after signing with CHEKE Label, owned by Costa Cashman of O-Side Mafia. It is a milestone with symbolic weight, too: he is the first Visayan artist the label has signed and the only one from Cebu so far.

That kind of move matters because it shows how far Cebu’s sound can go without shedding its accent. Dumuduong is not merely producing artists for local applause; it is helping build names capable of moving between scenes while remaining unmistakably rooted in the place that made them.

What comes next

If the present already feels full, the future looks even busier. Dumuduong has a slate of releases in motion: a collective EP, a collaborative project between Ezrak and Mcking and solo albums from Brice 777 and Ezrak. It is the kind of schedule that signals not just productivity, but confidence.

And yet the collective’s appeal is not only in its output. It is in the way it frames ambition. Dumuduong does not present itself as a polished machine or a trend-chasing brand. It feels more like a room where standards are high, egos are checked, and everyone knows why they are there.

That ethos is perhaps best captured by Ezrak’s simple line: “Just be yourself, do what you love and do what you do.”

It is uncomplicated advice, but in the context of Dumuduong, it carries weight. The collective has turned that kind of honesty into a working philosophy. It has made space for Bisaya rap to grow louder, sharper, and more self-assured — not by looking away from Cebu, but by sounding more like Cebu than ever. S