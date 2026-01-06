Basak barangay captain apologizes for driving without helmet

BARANGAY Captain Felipe Diano of Basak, Mandaue City issued a public apology after a video showing him riding a motorcycle without a helmet circulated widely on social media, prompting public criticism and debate on accountability among public officials.

In a Facebook Live video, Diano admitted his failure to wear a helmet and asked the public for forgiveness, explaining that he was responding to what he described as an emergency situation at the time.

“I sincerely apologize to the public for not wearing a helmet. That moment was an emergency because our house was almost on fire. I was no longer able to think about wearing a helmet because of the danger of the situation,” he said.

Despite his explanation, Diano acknowledged that he violated traffic laws and said he is prepared to face the consequences.

“Whatever traffic violation I committed, I am ready to face it. As a barangay official, I am asking for forgiveness,” he said. “I did not do this to gain attention or to go viral because of my position.”

The video was recorded and uploaded by netizen La Monalux, who later explained in an interview conducted via Zoom that she and her husband noticed the barangay captain while they were on their way to Consolacion for a dental appointment.

“My husband suddenly noticed that the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet. When I looked, I was shocked because it was true. As someone who also drives a motorcycle, I have never driven without a helmet, especially on a highway,” she said.

Monalux said she had no intention of attacking or discrediting the barangay captain when she uploaded the video.

She said she only realized the rider was a public official after noticing the name printed on his shirt.

“I did not upload the video to destroy anyone. I thought it would help raise awareness and allow authorities to see it so accountability could be applied,” she said.

“I did not expect it to go viral. My intention was only awareness and to serve as an eye-opener, especially for young motorcycle riders, that driving without a proper helmet is not allowed,” she added.

According to Monalux, the incident happened around 2 p.m. while they were near a traffic light.

She also addressed comments online justifying the act because of an alleged emergency.

“Even if there was an emergency, it is still a violation. If an ordinary citizen like me did the same thing and told authorities I was in a hurry because of an emergency, I would still be ticketed,” she said.

Monalux clarified that her post was not politically motivated and that she did not personally know Diano at the time of the incident.

“This is not about politics. I did not even know he was really a barangay captain. I only saw the words on his shirt and thought it was just campaign merchandise,” she said. “I later found out that he really holds a public position.”

She also responded to claims in the comment section suggesting the use of hazard lights and traffic enforcer intervention, saying these were not clearly shown in the video.

“What is clearly visible in the video is that he was not wearing a helmet. There were also claims that he passed during a red light, but that was not captured in the video, so those remain hearsay,” Monalux said.

The incident has sparked renewed discussion online about road safety, traffic law enforcement, and the responsibility of public officials to follow the same rules imposed on ordinary citizens. (ABC)