Basak barangay captain ready to face LTO after violation

BARANGAY Basak Captain Felipe Diano of Mandaue City said he is ready to face the Land Transportation Office (LTO) after admitting that he violated the traffic helmet law while riding a motorcycle without protective headgear.

Diano confirmed that he has already been summoned by the LTO and expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation and comply with whatever decision the agency may impose.

“I was called by the LTO and I am ready to face them. I will answer all their questions what happened, where I went, and why I violated the traffic helmet law. I will comply with whatever action they decide,” Diano said.

The barangay captain openly admitted his violation and issued a public apology to the people of Mandaue City, including Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, saying the incident was unintentional.

“Yes, I admit that I committed a violation. I immediately apologized to the public, especially to the people of Mandaue City and to Mayor Jonkie Ouano. I forgot to wear a helmet, which is clearly against traffic regulations,” he said.

Diano said he has already paid the corresponding fine at the LTO and accepted full responsibility for his actions.

“I paid the penalty because that was my fault, and I accepted it,” he added.

He clarified that he normally wears a helmet when riding a motorcycle and stressed that the incident happened during an emergency.

According to Diano, he rushed out after receiving a call from his daughter-in-law, informing him that there was a spark at their house, which was at risk of catching fire.

“That was the only time I failed to wear a helmet. I was informed that there was a spark at our house and it was about to catch fire. Our house is made of light materials, so I had to rush there immediately,” he said.

Despite the emergency, Diano emphasized that he is not seeking special treatment and acknowledged that traffic laws apply to everyone.

“I hope they will understand that it was an emergency, but I know it was still my fault,” he said.

Diano also noted that this was his first violation since entering public service in 1994, adding that the incident should serve as a reminder to motorists to strictly follow traffic laws.

“There are no exemptions. No matter who you are, including myself, if you violate the law, you will be penalized,” he said. (ABC)