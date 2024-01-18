Basak Pardo fire victims receive family food packs, legal aid

Present during the distribution were DSWD 7 Assistant Regional Director Tonyson Luther Lee and Basak Pardo Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak, as well as Barangay Basak Pardo officials.

During his speech, Rama said they have asked the National Government to double the assistance of the fire victims in Cebu City since fire incidents happen very often in the city, especially in the South District.

"Never lose hope, the government is trying its best to serve you, you even have the private sector helping you right now," said Rama.

He also asked Lee to extend more assistance to the victims, adding that his office will coordinate with the Cebu City Government and the National Housing Authority for the housing materials to be extended to the victims.