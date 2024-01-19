Basak Pardo fire victims receive family food packs, legal assistance

CEBU City South District Representative Congressman Eduardo Rama Jr., in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas (DSWD 7) and Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter extended assistance to over 150 families that were victims of the fire that hit Sitio Kanipaan, Barangay Basak Pardo last January 6, 2024.

The Congressman through DSWD 7 distributed family food packs to 152 families last Wednesday, January 17 at Basak Community School where the families are taking temporary shelter.

Present during the said distribution were DSWD 7 Assistant Regional Director Tonyson Luther Lee and Basak Pardo Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak and Brgy Basak Pardo Officials.

During his speech, Congressman Rama said that they have asked the national government to double the assistance of the fire victims in Cebu City since fire incidents happen very often in the City, especially in the South District.

"Never lose hope, the government is trying its best to serve you, you even have the private sector helping you right now," said Congressman Rama.

He also asked ARD Lee to extend more assistance to the victims and added that his office will coordinate with the Cebu City Government and the National Housing Authority for the housing materials to be extended to the victims.

Congressman Rama in partnership with IBP Cebu City Chapter also extended free legal services to the victims.

IBP Cebu City Chapter served a total of 98 clients where they drafted 183 legal documents and notarized 84 legal documents during their "Operation Tabang Legal Aid Caravan and Humanitarian Mission."

Executive Director for Legal Aid Atty. Mary Grace Hermosa Casano said that Congressman Rama met with them last year for a partnership of free legal aid whenever there are calamities in Cebu City including fire incidents.

Most of the services rendered were free consultation, free drafting of legal documents, and free notarization.

Congressman Rama also extended his gratitude to DSWD 7, IBP Cebu City Chapter, University of San Carlos (USC) School of Law and Government, and Catalina Car Rentals for making the free assistance to the fire victims possible.