Baseball United signs 2 PH players

DUBAI, UAE – Baseball United has signed two standout players from the Philippines: Lord Aragorn De Vera and Efril Ian Mercado.

The duo will join the Mumbai Cobras, India’s first professional baseball team, becoming the first players born in the Philippines to play in a pro league. Their signings mark a milestone for Filipino baseball and highlight the league’s global vision.

Baseball United has rapidly expanded its reach, broadcasting to over 100 countries. The Philippines, with a century-long baseball tradition and a national team ranked No. 24 globally, is home to nearly one million Filipinos in the UAE.

“We are very excited to welcome Lord and Ian,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United chairman and CEO. “They’re talented, passionate, and now part of history. Our senior vice president of Baseball Operations, Eddie Diaz, and our consultant in the Philippines, Vince Sagisi, both have done an outstanding job to make this happen.”

De Vera, 22, a top shortstop from De La Salle University, led the Green Batters to a UAAP title and has competed in major international tournaments. He was recently invited to a workout with Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mercado, 24, from Tanauan City, Batangas, brings speed and power to the Cobras’ outfield. A UAAP “Best Hitter” from the University of the Philippines, he’s known for his range and athleticism in center field.

Sagisi will also join the Cobras as bullpen coach. He led the Philippines to a Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) East Asia Cup title and previously served as Philippine Amateur Baseball Association’s director of Baseball Operations and an MLB scout for 13 years.

“This is a historic moment for Filipino baseball,” said Sagisi. “It gives hope to young players across the country. We’re proud to represent Filipinos worldwide.”

While players of Filipino descent have reached MLB, no player born and developed in the Philippines has competed in a top-tier league—until now. De Vera and Mercado will debut this November.

The Mumbai Cobras open their season on Nov. 14 in Dubai with the “Subcontinent Series” against the Karachi Monarchs. Four teams will compete, with the top two advancing to the United Series championship on Dec. 12–14. The full Cobras roster will be revealed Sept. 19. / PR