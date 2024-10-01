Basilica implements new dress code

SEVERAL visitors were denied entry to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in downtown Cebu City on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, due to a newly implemented dress code.

The dress code took effect on Oct. 1, as the Basilica aims to maintain solemnity within its premises.

Last July 27, a transwoman from Cebu, teaching in Taiwan, became involved in a viral incident when she was initially barred from entering the Basilica for wearing short pants and not presenting a valid ID.

The Basilica announced its new dress code policy on Sept. 1.

Acceptable attire

* Collared blouses with sleeves

* Knee-length or longer dresses and skirts with sleeves

* Polo shirts, t-shirts, and long-sleeve shirts

* Jeans, slacks, and office wear

* Closed shoes or sandals with straps for women

* Closed shoes or slide sandals for men

Prohibited attire

* Sleeveless clothing, spaghetti straps, tube tops

* Short skirts and shorts

* Low-waist pants and ripped jeans

* Hats and caps

By the numbers

Candle vendor Margie Jalandoni, 60, reported earning P200 from selling used clothes to help visitors comply with the dress code.

The vendor typically earns P200-P300 daily from candle sales alone.

What they’re saying

A mother, who requested anonymity, argued that the church should make exceptions for students in prescribed uniforms.

The mother was unable to enter the church with her daughter from Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City, as her daughter’s uniform skirt was above the knee.

Having just picked up her daughter from school to celebrate her birthday on Oct. 1 at the Basilica, they instead conducted their traditional “dagkot,” or candle lighting, outside the Basilica.

She was aware of the new dress code but did not expect that it would include students’ uniforms.

Jalandoni: “More people used to buy candles inside, but now that fewer people are able to enter, many are buying from us.”

What to watch: The 460th Fiesta Señor, expected to draw large crowds, is just three months away. The dress code’s impact on this major event remains to be seen. / CDF